TODAY is World Book Day, when youngsters across the UK get dressed up as their favourite book characters.

There's always lots of amazing and imaginative costumes across Gwent - have a look at some of the amazing creations from this year below.

Community answers

World Book Day 2023

"We would love to see pictures of your child dressed up as their favourite book character"

We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.

From Rebecca chambers

Upload an image of your child dressed as their favourite book character and remember to tell us their name, age and the character's name

South Wales Argus: Henry watkins as Mr.BeanHenry watkins as Mr.Bean

From Aderyn Parkinson

South Wales Argus: Aderyn is overjoyed to be celebrating her first World Book Day as The Cat in the Hat.Aderyn is overjoyed to be celebrating her first World Book Day as The Cat in the Hat.

From Jade Teague

South Wales Argus: Best friends Emie and CaitlinBest friends Emie and Caitlin

From Jade Teague

South Wales Argus: This is 5 year old ivyThis is 5 year old ivy

From Neeve Pattimore

South Wales Argus: Neeve Pattimore Cinderella Ready for Wold Book Day 2023Neeve Pattimore Cinderella Ready for Wold Book Day 2023

From Jade Matthews

South Wales Argus: Caleb age 13 who attends crownbridge special school cwmbran as Where's wally.. his favourite book since he was littleCaleb age 13 who attends crownbridge special school cwmbran as Where's wally.. his favourite book since he was little

From Sarah Painter-Sims

South Wales Argus: Morgan dressed up as Firman Sam for nursery todayMorgan dressed up as Firman Sam for nursery today

From Shelly sims

South Wales Argus: Emily age 9 aka Marcus rashford her fravoutie footballer and fravoutie bookEmily age 9 aka Marcus rashford her fravoutie footballer and fravoutie book

From Emma Hardin

South Wales Argus: Chesley is Mr StinkChesley is Mr Stink