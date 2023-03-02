Rumours had circulated that Jeremy Clarkson was set to depart as the host of ITV's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? with the broadcaster saying there are "no future commitments” in the works.

The speculation was fuelled by an article in Variety in which ITV boss Carolyn McCall said: "We have a contract. We’re contracted to this [season], so we will do that.

“And then we have no future commitments. And we haven’t made any statements about that.”

Many felt this was a hint that Clarkson would be dropped from the Saturday night quiz show after five years as host.

However, both the presenter and ITV moved quickly to refute the reports.

Taking to Twitter, the Clarkson’s Farm star said: “So many kind messages about today’s reports.

"But relax. Lisa and I have not split up and I have not been sacked as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

While an ITV statement said: “For the avoidance of doubt, neither Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? nor Jeremy Clarkson have been cancelled.”

Clarkson, 62, presented Top Gear between 1988 and 1998, then more prominently between 2002 and 2015, but was dropped by the BBC after an altercation with a member of production staff.

Along with fellow Top Gear presenters Richard Hammond and James May, he then moved to Amazon Prime Video to make The Grand Tour. He subsequently created Clarkson’s Farm, which documents his efforts to run an Oxfordshire farm that he bought in 2008.