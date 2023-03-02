Wales Kebab, Abertridwr beat nine other finalists in the category to be crowned best Kebab restaurant in Wales for the third time.

Wales Kebab is no stranger to awards - along with the three British Kebab Awards they were also highly commended in the Kebab Takeaway of the Year category at The Welsh Asian Food Awards 2022.

The winners were announced at the 11th British Kebab Awards at the Park Plaza Hotel, Westminster, on Monday night in front of more than 1,200 guests including Cabinet and Shadow Cabinet members.

Wales Kebab claimed their third 'Best in Wales' gong at the British Kebab Awards 2023. (Image: Wales Kebab)

The awards, run in association with Just Eat and supported by the Kebab Alliance (the sector’s trade body), this year attracted record-breaking numbers of entries.

The aim of the event is to recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the UK.

British Prime Minister, The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak, commenting on the awards, said: "Hospitality in all its forms plays a critical role in supporting our economy as well as communities and high streets right across the UK.

"Kebabs are as much a part of our culture and heritage as fish and chips and curries, reflecting our broad diversity and our nation’s love of food.

"I know it has been a very difficult few years, but I am confident that the sector can and will play a leading role in the UK’s recovery, and help us deliver the growth we want to see right across the country.

"I hope that this year’s event provides an excellent opportunity to build on collective expertise and passion, and to honour those who continue to work hard within the food industry.

"I would like to pay tribute to the excellent British Kebab Awards winners and nominees and wish them, and the entire industry, my warm congratulations and every success for 2023."

Opposition leader, Sir Keir Starmer, added: "Best of luck to everyone competing in this year’s Kebab Awards, it is one of the most celebrated, and popular events in the industry calendar!

"Contributing over £2.8 billion annually to the British economy and supporting around 200,000 jobs within the restaurant, suppliers, and food industry in the UK, it is a truly British institution.

"I hope you have a fantastic evening and congratulations to the winners."

British Kebab Awards 2023 finalists - Wales

Choices Express (Pontypridd)

Golden BBQ (Cardiff)

Lezzet Cardiff (Cardiff)

Jasmin Restaurant (Cardiff)

Mold Kebab Burger & Pizza House (Mold)

Pizza Choice (Cardiff)

Sam’s Grill House (Caerphilly)

Silver Lounge Takeaway (Tonypandy)

Wales Kebab (Caerphilly)

Yiannos Fish Bar Mynydd Isa (Mold)

A full list of all the winners from across the UK can be found at the British Kebab Awards website.

Judges for the awards included, LBC Broadcaster James O’Brien, Labour MP Carolyn Harris, Assistant General Secretary of Unite Steve Turner, SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil, Star of ‘Citizen Khan’ Adil Ray, and David Galman from Galliard Homes.