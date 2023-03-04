Heol Y Bwla is a detached cottage in Abergavenny with plenty of potential – it is being marketed by James.Dean, Abergavenny.

This property is definitely a fixer-upper which is packed with potential while offering stunning views of the countryside, including the Sugar Loaf.

The property is set in around 0.75 acres of gardens which includes:

Orchards;

Parking;

A dilapidated stone barn.

The cottage, which has been extended, has double glazing and a solid fuel central heating system (although these appliances have not been tested).

It has three bedrooms and a bathroom based upstairs.

The lemon bathroom includes a bath and a walk-in shower along with a toilet and hand basin.

The colours are perhaps not to everybody’s taste, but this would be an ideal project for someone wanting some ‘before’ and ‘after’ shots for their Instagram.

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, living room, and a kitchen/dining room with a rear porch.

The living room has a solid fuel stove.

It has windows and a door which overlook the gardens – these are overgrown and in need of some TLC which could suit a person with a green thumb.

The kitchen is currently sky blue, but the property could benefit from a fresh lick of paint. It has some cupboards built in but would benefit from more furniture and flooring being fitted.

The property needs a total refurbishment, which isn’t for everyone, but could potentially make a lovely rural cottage for anyone willing to take on the ambitious project.

With three bedrooms it could benefit a small family or group of friends and the landing includes a large airing cupboard.

There is parking at Heol Y Bwla and the cottage can be accessed through a single track which rises from Cwm Road; those viewing the property will have to walk to it.

The listing for this property is available online at bit.ly/3ES5uHw