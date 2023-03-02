After falling out with them at a Newport caravan site, Michael Clifford warned couple Barry Willis and Kirsty Bridges: “I’m perfectly willing to shoot you.”

The defendant was a widow mourning the recent death of his wife from cancer and was “sad and lonely” about facing Christmas alone, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The drama unfolded at around 3.30am when Miss Bridges had gone to Clifford’s caravan at Northern Hey Stables off Brickyard Lane to complain about the noise.

This enraged the defendant who went around to their home armed with an unlicensed single barrel shotgun.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl said: “The defendant told Mr Willis: ‘Keep your woman in check – she has disrespected me.’

“He said, ‘I’m perfectly willing to shoot you. You will be first and Kirsty will be next.’

“The defendant’s finger was fidgeting with the trigger and Mr Willis thought he could be shot at any time.”

Armed police were called to the site and the defendant was found on the floor outside his caravan with a head injury.

He was given First Aid by officers before being arrested.

The shotgun was within his reach and cartridges were found inside his caravan.

Clifford, 56, admitted possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a shotgun without a certificate.

He had 10 convictions for 16 offences, including robbery and battery, but none for 15 years.

Andrew Taylor, representing Clifford, said: “He wants to apologise to the victims for his behaviour – it should never have happened.

“They were hollow threats. The gun wasn’t loaded and they would never have been carried out.”

Mr Taylor added: “In the run up to Christmas he was beside himself with grief.

“This was the first Christmas he would have for 30 years without his wife and partner.

“He was sad and lonely.”

His barrister said Clifford had lost and arm during a motorbike accident in 1989 and had kicked a heroin addiction.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told the defendant: “It is difficult to imagine the fear your victims must have felt at the time and why you thought this was an appropriate response.”

Clifford was jailed for 27 months and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact the couple.