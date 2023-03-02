Michael Neye-Williams, of Birch Grove in Llanmartin, was arrested in a lorry near his place of work in Avonmouth on January 19 last year, after police had been unable to reach him at home.

He handed his phone over to the police and gave them the PIN, and told officers they would find indecent images of children on his phone, prosecutor David Pugh told the court.

After examining his phone, police found a video involving a man having sex with a girl aged between 10 and 13, as well as a number of images of young girls exposing themselves and performing sexual acts on men.

In total, he was found with one Category A – the most extreme level – video, one picture and one video in Category B, and 14 pictures in Category C.

Officers also found seven pictures of extreme pornography – involving men and women having sex with live animals.

Mr Pugh said there were also “46 indicative images” that, although not illegal, were “inappropriate”, as well as “inappropriate internet search terms” – including “jailbait” and “teen s***s”.

When interviewed, Neye-Williams told police he “did not have sexual interest in children” and “seemed remorseful”, Mr Pugh said.

Neye-Williams, 34, has no previous convictions.

Gareth Williams, in mitigation, told the court the defendant admitted the charges at the earliest opportunity, and fully co-operated with the police.

“He is sorry. He is remorseful,” Mr Williams added.

Judge Neil Bidder sentenced Neye-Williams to a 36-month community order.

He must complete the Horizon programme, and 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Neye-Williams was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, and must register as a sex offender – both for five years.