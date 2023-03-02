Workmen and engineers have been toiling away high above the roadway on the Grade-I listed bridge, to inspect and repair the cables which hold it in place.

Work to identify corrosion to the zinc-coated steel cables has been taking place since June last year, with a end date originally scheduled for January 2023.

However, as we enter March that end date has been pushed back further.

In a statement, released online, National Highways, said: "We’re nearing the end of the cable inspection works and there has been a slight change to the programme for us to remove the remaining cable inspection gantries and traffic management.

"We've pushed back the full weekend closure to avoid it clashing with other works in the area.

"We've also been able to minimise the programme and we'll now only need one overnight closure of the eastbound carriageway to remove the lane one traffic management."

When will the Severn Bridge be closed?





The closures which motorists wishing to use the crossing will have to be aware of are:

The updated closure dates are as follows:

Full weekend M48 bridge closure to lower and remove the inspection gantries using a crane - from 7pm on Friday, March 17, to 6am on Monday, March 20;

Eastbound overnight closure to remove the lane one traffic management - from 7pm on Monday, March 20, to 6am on Tuesday, March 21.

During the overnight eastbound closure, National Highways will be removing the temporary vehicle restraint system, temporary road markings and reinstating the white lines and signs.

"We'll also be sweeping and inspecting the carriageway and carrying out any maintenance works that are required," they said.

"On the morning of Tuesday, March 21, the eastbound carriageway will then be returned to two lanes running and this will complete the cable inspection works."

There are, National Highways have stressed, contingencies in place in case closures are not practical due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

"Our number one priority is always the safety of all bridge users and our workforce," they said.

"We'd like to thank you again for your ongoing patience while we've been completing these essential cable inspection works."