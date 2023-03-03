Liam O’Leary, 40, is accused of the alleged offences in Newport on November 15, 2021, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He denies one count of sexual touching and a charge of exposure against the woman.

O’Leary, of Cypress Crescent, St Mellons, Cardiff, is due to stand trial on July 24 with the case expected to last between two and three days.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail by Judge Shomon Khan.

O’Leary was represented by Harry Baker and the prosecution by Eugene Egan.