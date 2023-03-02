The sad news comes after his wife, stylist Katie Grand shared the news on her Instagram, saying that he had been ill for some time.

Writing: "After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey.

"Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken.

"Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker.

"As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words."

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies

Mackey joined the band in 1989 when he contributed to their third album, Separations and later joined the band to play on future works.

Pulp, which was formed in Sheffield in 1978 and was known for their hits including Common People and Disco 2000, announced on their Instagram page that the musician died on Thursday.

When the band reformed for reunion concerts in October 2022, Mackey announced that he would not be joining Pulp for their upcoming concerts.

Paying tribute to their late band member, the band wrote: "Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones.

"This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did.

“And it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise).

“Steve made things happen. In his life and in the band. And we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure.

“Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx”