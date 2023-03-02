Officers from Gloucestershire Police were called to Tidenham Chase, just outside Chepstow, at around 9.30am today.

There had been a crash on the B4228 involving one car.

The road was closed for some time while the emergency services conducted their investigation.

The B4228 has since reopened.

A man aged in his 20s was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for treatment to injuries, which have since been deemed as non-serious.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said that they had been called to reports of a person trapped in a vehicle.

Two fire engines were sent, one from Lydney and one from Coleford.

The 26-year-old man was freed from the vehicle by fire crews on their arrival.

Police officers are continuing to ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, to provide this online by completing Gloucestershire Police's online form - quoting incident 109 of March 2.