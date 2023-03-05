A CANNABIS farmer was caught after a police raid during which officers seized 30 plants.
Gareth Lloyd Weaver, 37, used "specialised equipment" to cultivate his crop, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Gwent Police executed a drugs warrant at the defendant’s address in Caerphilly on December 9, 2021.
MORE NEWS: Man arrested for picking up prostitute
Weaver pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.
He was handed a suspended prison sentence of 39 weeks due to "the age of the offence and because he can be rehabilitated in the community”.
It was also suspended as an immediate term of imprisonment would lead to him losing his job and home, the court heard.
Weaver, of Upper Francis Street, Abertridwr, has to pay £241 in costs and a surcharge.
An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis plants and equipment.
His sentence was suspended for 12 months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel