Gareth Lloyd Weaver, 37, used "specialised equipment" to cultivate his crop, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Gwent Police executed a drugs warrant at the defendant’s address in Caerphilly on December 9, 2021.

Weaver pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

He was handed a suspended prison sentence of 39 weeks due to "the age of the offence and because he can be rehabilitated in the community”.

It was also suspended as an immediate term of imprisonment would lead to him losing his job and home, the court heard.

Weaver, of Upper Francis Street, Abertridwr, has to pay £241 in costs and a surcharge.

An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis plants and equipment.

His sentence was suspended for 12 months.