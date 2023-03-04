FOUR men have been remanded in custody after being charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine in Gwent.

The following defendants appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court:

  • Declan Jones, 21, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo;
  • Wesley Curtis, 36, Glyn Milwr, Blaina;
  • Gary Mogford, 39, of Abertillery Road, Blaina;
  • Daniel Warren, 35, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo.           

They are alleged to have been involved in a conspiracy to supply cocaine in Blaenau Gwent between June 1, 2021 and February 27 this year.

The defendants are due to appear before the crown court later this month on March 28.