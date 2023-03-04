FOUR men have been remanded in custody after being charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine in Gwent.
The following defendants appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court:
- Declan Jones, 21, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo;
- Wesley Curtis, 36, Glyn Milwr, Blaina;
- Gary Mogford, 39, of Abertillery Road, Blaina;
- Daniel Warren, 35, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo.
They are alleged to have been involved in a conspiracy to supply cocaine in Blaenau Gwent between June 1, 2021 and February 27 this year.
The defendants are due to appear before the crown court later this month on March 28.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article