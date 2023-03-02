The incident took place at around 4pm this afternoon.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance," Gwent Police said at the time.

"The collision involved multiple cars and the incident is ongoing.

"The road has been closed between junctions 23 and 22 and diversions are in place."

At time of writing the bridge remains closed eastbound and the air ambulance has left the scene.

Traffic was diverted via the M48 Severn Bridge, causing congestion on the M48 and surrounding roads.

Chris Oliver was in his work van travelling back up to Yorkshire when he found himself stuck in congestion on the bridge.

He had been sat in traffic on the Prince of Wales Bridge for over an hour when he spoke to the Argus.

"Still not moved, counted five ambulances four fire engines and the air ambulance so far," he said.

Eventually, traffic stuck on the M4 was escorted back to the Magor services junction to rejoin the M48.

The westbound carriageway was reopened at around 6.30pm.