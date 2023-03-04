CAMERYN DALE HARDING, 23, of Drysiog Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £720 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 on Magor Road, Langstone, Newport, on October 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

STEPHEN JOSEPH CONNORS, 61, of Laurel Road, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

KATRINA EDWARDS, 35, of Clevedon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on September 14, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

THOMAS JAMES, 32, of Pilton Vale, Newport, was ordered to pay £423 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on August 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

VICTORIA ANNE SOUTHAN, 42, of Liscombe Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £483 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on November 27, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

IAN DAVIES, 53, of Craig-Las Road, Llandogo, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £935 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 20mph zone on the A466 in Tintern on October 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

JUSTINE LORRAINE ROBERTS, 48, of Pillmawr Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on October 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

MAGDALENA KIELPINSKI, 46, of Dunster Crescent, Weston-super-Mare, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on September 1, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

ROBERT LAYLAND, 37, of Samsons Avenue, Varteg, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on September 3, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JOANNA NICHOLLS, 68, The Close, Gilfach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach, on September 2, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CAROLINE PELOPIDA, 58, of Grays Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Rhiwderin, Newport, on September 1, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SIMON REES, 56, of Berrycoombe Road, Bodmin, Cornwall, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Wingfield Crescent, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, on September 2, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.