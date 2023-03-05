DYLAN KEANE, 27, of Beechfield Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 21 days for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on June 20, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID ROACH, 33, of Lawrence Avenue, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood and driving without insurance on Norman Street on August 24, 2022.

He was fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

DANIEL LLEWELLYN, 34, of Munnings Drive, Newport, was fined £233 after he admitted resisting a constable in the execution of their duty and causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police radio on February 8.

He ordered to pay £85 costs and a £92 surcharge.

LISA BRAY, 40, of Ringland Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £250 in fines and compensation after she pleaded guilty to stealing £139.96 of goods from Sports Direct and perfume worth £90 from Lloyds Pharmacy.

LLESHI ASIM, 36, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A4042 on January 15.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for eight months and must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

MARC BLAKE, 53, of Oaksford, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £532 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a tyre worth £125 belonging to UK Car Trader on August 11, 2022.

CHANELLE ELIZABETH SUSAN WINE, 33, of Bryn Celyn, Pentwyn, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A4042 on Usk Way on June 26, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

NAOMI RECECCA PARKER, 24, of Penhale Estate, Redruth, Cornwall, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Newport.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

FABRICE DZE TAMGUE, 27, of Morden Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on July 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.