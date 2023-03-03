An air ambulance was called out to the second Severn crossing as part of the emergency services response to the crash, which happened at around 4pm yesterday, Thursday, March 2.

Gwent Police and Welsh Ambulance Service paramedics were also called to the scene.

The police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward with information about the crash.

Traffic held at the M48 while emergency services responded to the crash on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge. (Image: Traffic Wales)

'Serious injuries'





The incident involved three cars and a van, according to the force.

Those vehicles were a Land Rover, a Volkswagen ID3, a Volkswagen Golf, and a Ford Transit Custom van.

The driver of the Volkswagen ID3, a 53-year-old man from Brighton and the passenger, an 82-year-old woman from East Sussex, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 30-year-old woman from Wiltshire, has been arrested under suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The M4 bridge was closed for several hours while the incident was cleared, causing knock-on traffic on the M48 and in Chepstow.

How you can help the police

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge between 3.50pm and 4.15pm to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300069186 with any details."

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.