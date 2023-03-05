A MAN has pleaded guilty to carrying out two arson attacks.
Leigh Moran, 35, from Pontypool, set fire to a Melin Homes garage and a skip belonging to Pontypool Waste Disposal.
The offences took place in the town on February 1 and February 2.
After Moran admitted the offences at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing Judge Niclas Parry told him: “I’ve had a look at your record.
“It’s not the worst, it’s not the best but there’s nothing like this.
“I’m going to order a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the Probation Service.
“You will be given significant credit for pleading guilty.”
The defendant, of Beeches Road, Trevethin, is due to be sentenced on March 31.
He was remanded in custody.
