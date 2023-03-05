If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Teason - one year old, male, Lurcher.

Teason come to Many Tears from the council after being found dumped in a pitiful state.

He was in such a terrible state he could barely stand and his tail was broken right through his skin.

Teason had been starved and he was so thin his bones stuck trough his skin and he had sores from laying on a hard floor.

His eyes were full of fear for his future and what was going to happen.

The vet at Many Tears put him on a drip and gave him some vitamins and everyone said a prayer for him.

The next morning Teason was able to stand up and during the day had several very small meals including scrambled egg and since then he has not looked back.

Despite how he has been treated by humans Teason is an amazing dog who desperately wants to trust us and has the most gentle personality. Already his eyes are starting to shine.

He had his very sore and painful tail amputated and he was castrated at the same time, so now he is ready for someone to take over his care and continue to build him up slowly.

Many Tears will consider homes either with or without another dog. If you have absolutely the most perfect home for Teason where he has nothing but the best and a lovely soft warm bed to lie on them please apply.

He is the most special boy who needs the rest of his life to be simply the best one possible.

Zee - four years old, male, Yorkshire Terrier.

Zee was an extremely scared boy when he first arrived, but he is now doing really well although is still very mistrustful of new people.

Once he bonds with you and realises you'll never hurt him, he is a completely different boy and lets his true personality shine through.

He will be looking for a very experienced, adult only home due to his fears, but he is the most wonderful boy and in the right home he is just going to make the most wonderful, loyal friend.

Nickle - five years old, female, Cocker Spaniel - in foster in Swansea.

Nickle came to Many Tears from a breeder as a very nervous girl.

She has been in a foster home for the last few weeks and has made such incredible progress. She can walk well on a lead and loves her visits to the beach!

With time and patience, this girl is going to truly blossom and come out of her shell.

She will need another kind and confident dog in her new home.

Thania - two years old, female, English Setter.

Thania came to the centre from a breeder, and since arriving with they have discovered that she is deaf, but she doesn't let this hold her back.

She can already walk well on a lead, but does have a high prey drive so this is something her adopters will need to be aware of.

She is a very high energy girl and so will be looking for a very active home.

She will need another kind dog in her new home to be her friend.

Havana - three years old, male, Cavalier King Charles.

Havana is a scared boy who has come to Many Tears from a breeder.

He is worried about staff and volunteers at the centre and cowers when they reach out to stroke him as he is not used to human interaction.

Despite his fear Havana is easy to handle and a really sweet and gentle boy.

He will need a calm and quiet adult only home with at least one kind resident dog to be his friend and help him to settle into his new life.