Glen Ellis runs the Queen's Head micropub in Moor Street in the town.

He announced on social media that the pub would holding a mini beer festival on St David's Day (March 1).

However, as it was St David's Day, Mr Ellis decided to make this festival slightly different.

The plan? Get as many Davids, Daves and Dais into the tiny pub at the same time.

On the day, Mr Ellis said that "we managed to get 22 adult men called Dave, one child called Dave and a dog called Dave - making 24 in total".

"Dave Nicholls was crowned King of the Daves for this year's Dave Day, making him Dave the 1st," he said.

A group picture of all the Daves in attendance was taken outside the pub.

Pictured are (left to right): Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave, Dave and Dave

A free "beery goodie" was promised to all Daves in attendance, which may have been the reason for such a good turnout.

"Each Dave got a free pint and yes, it was a very busy day," Mr Ellis said.

"The Daves were outnumbered by 2 to 1 so it was very busy in our little pub."