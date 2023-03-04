A senior Gwent Police officer condemned this “utterly appalling” type of crime and vowed to step up action.

City councillor Debbie Harvey, who represents Alway, had raised concerns about “a few incidents of attempted burglary in the ward”.

She said attempted break-ins were “also happening in Somerton”.

Cllr Harvey said she had reported the incidents to the local policing team but was calling on Gwent Police to increase their presence and deter would-be burglars.

“Can we have some further patrols in both Alway and Somerton, and the outskirts of the Ringland ward where we border there are some issues going on there?” she asked.

In response, chief superintendent Carl Williams, who is the local policing commander for Newport and Monmouthshire, said he would provide “reassurance”.

“Burglary… is something utterly appalling in our communities,” he said. “I’ll make sure that’s in place.”

He added: “We’ve seen a reduction in burglaries across the board, in terms of residential burglaries, but one is too many.”