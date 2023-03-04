That's exactly what happens at Karen's Diner - a restaurant offering 'good food, terrible service' - which opened in Newport two weeks ago.

Karen's Diner Newport is the first of its kind in Wales and has attracted people from Bristol, the Valleys, and further afield - with one customer dubbing the experience "too rude".

We demanded to speak to the manager Elinor Hardwidge about the addition to Usk Plaza in Friars Walk.

“It’s been lots of fun and it turns out we [staff] all get along,” said Ms Hardridge.

“It’s been great to see their Karen develop and I’m really grateful to have such an amazing team.”

As a Newport local Ms Hardwidge added that it is an "achievement" to have the first Karen's Diner in Wales within the city.

"I hope it brings a bit of life into Newport," said Ms Hardwidge.

"It was new for everyone but it comes naturally to us now - we walk into a shift and immediately roast each other.

"Before we open I like to do a team catchup and I always finish with:

'Remember: you don't care.'"

The immersive dining experience has proven popular with people taking to Facebook to review their experience.

One guest described it as "hilarious from start to finish" highly recommending it for someone looking for "something a bit different" and "downright rude".

Another, who visited with her mother, wrote:

"Absolutely hilarious night out. The staff kept character the whole time. My mother's reaction is just priceless; I think she hates you."

“It’s a bit of banter,” said Ms Hardwidge, who added that one customer thought it was 'too rude'.

“It’s funny when a group comes in and some of them haven’t been told the concept; it’s hilarious to be a Karen and see that they don’t know what’s going on.

“It’s so much fun and when customers laugh it gives us a real buzz.”

Popular items at the Newport venue, so far, include:

The ‘I want to see the manager’ burger;

The City Karen (cocktail);

The potty Karen (a shooter which arrives in a toilet shaped cup);

Thick shakes.

But, even Karens have their limits - the host will check on arrival that customers understand the concept and there are some rules.

The venue forbids racism, sexism, homophobia, ableism, body shaming, and sexual harassment. Customers are asked to refrain from vandalism and throwing food or drinks.

"We want to give bad service in a good way," explained Ms Hardwidge.

"We want it to be enjoyable... but not. We will always take feedback on board."

Karen's Diner Newport is open from midday to 10pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. It opens between 9pm and 4.30pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.