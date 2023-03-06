Last year it was confirmed that Chepstow would be the next town to benefit from Monmouthshire County Council's Community Nature Spaces Project following the completion of schemes in Monmouth.

Residents and stakeholders were asked for their views on possible enhancements for green spaces in the autumn of 2022.

The project is now progressing with feedback sought on four potential projects in the town.

The four Chepstow sites that will be taken forward at this time are:

The Danes;

Severn Crescent in Garden City;

Woolpitch Wood in Bayfield;

Strongbow Road in Bulwark.

Artists' impressions of how the projects could look have been released by the council.

The Danes

Severn Crescent

Woolpitch Road

Strongbow Road

These sites have been selected based on responses received during the first stages of the consultation and where it’s possible to meet the needs of the environment and the community.

Residents, businesses and community groups are encouraged to share their feedback by Friday, March 10.

Cllr Sara Burch said: “The response to the consultation last year was fantastic and has helped to shape these schemes.

"I look forward to Chepstow having new, green and beautiful spaces to enjoy and relax in in the future.”

Cllr Catrin Maby said: “These spaces will enrich the environment in Chepstow for people and for wildlife.

"They will also bring health and wellbeing benefits for everyone. I would encourage as many local people to share their feedback as possible and help make these spaces work really well for the community.”

The Community Nature Spaces Project, supported by Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature funding, aims to improve our green spaces for nature and help support opportunities for health and wellbeing.

This can be done in a variety of ways, such as by planting trees, adding raised beds for community food growing and increasing wildflower planting for pollinators.