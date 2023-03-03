Alison Smith, 42, jailed for five years last October, was back in court for her proceeds of crime hearing.

She conned Blaenavon firm Eiran Civil Engineering Ltd for nearly a decade where she had been hired as their financial manager.

MORE NEWS: Pub managers caught dealing ‘balloons’

Smith benefited by her crime to the tune of £1,566,456.24 Cardiff Crown Court was told.

She has £61,202 in available assets in a half equity share in a house she owes with her partner.

The money will go to the company.

The Caerphilly mum has three months to hand the money over or face an extra 18 months in prison in default.

Alison Smith

Smith had swindled her employers to fund her spiralling gambling addiction and to live the highlife.

Her £32,000 salary wasn’t enough for her expensive tastes and she used the cash she stole to fund luxury holidays.

Smith had sowed division and animosity among the family who owned the company to create a smokescreen so she could go undetected.

The defendant created hundreds of false invoices and transferred the money to her own bank account.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said: “She led a lavish lifestyle and was living beyond her means with expensive holidays and weekends away.

“Her children had nice cars and clothes.”

Smith, of Marsh Court, Aberbargoed, admitted fraud with the offence being committed between June 2012 and January 2022.

She had a previous conviction for theft by an employee from 2004 for stealing a company chequebook and writing out cheques to herself worth £3,200.

For that she was handed a 12-month community order.

Jeffrey Jones, representing the defendant, said: “She also had an entrenched gambling problem – she has gambled ridiculously.”

The defendant, who had a drink problem, began gambling on online bingo before becoming addicted to slot machines.

Jailing her, Judge Shomon Khan told Smith: “They lost a life-changing amount of money.

“You used members of the family to cause divisions in the family to manipulate them.

“You took advantage of the power and responsibility you had within the company.”