Kentucky Fried Chicken, which specialises in southern-inspired chicken-based dishes, announced that the menu change would affect UK stores from early March.

The brand new Buffalo flavour Twister wrap combines two popular staples of the brand and will launch on Monday (February 6, 2023).

For the first time ever, KFC announced the pairing of its iconic wrap with the much-loved Buffalo sauce.

(KFC) The chain has revealed a new item amid a shakeup of its menu (Image: KFC)

The Buffalo Twister will replace Monday's Kentucky Mayo flavour in a major change to the menu.

The new item will join the wrap-of-the-day lineup for a limited time only before it is discontinued on June 11 this summer.

It will be available from £1.98 on Mondays and £3.99 throughout the rest of the week and be available nationwide in a major shake-up.

In a press release, KFC said of the new item: "The chicken champs are buffing up your lunchtime with a stateside flavour fave, bringing you a taste of New York spice straight to the UK.

"Packed with crispy Original Recipe chicken fillet, topped with a tongue-tingling buffalo sauce, and paired with a crunchy pickled slaw, it’s a Twister not to be missed!"

KFC's Buffalo Twister will be available in stores across the UK from Monday.

