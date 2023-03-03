The LGBTQI+ event was held for the first time last year.

And today, Friday, organisers Pride in the Port announced it would return later this year.

A launch event was held at the Riverfront Theatre, where co-founder Adam Smith announced this year would feature a two-day event throughout Newport city centre - including the city's first Pride Parade.

Speaking at the event Mr Smith said: “I feel relieved, as we know it is there and it is happening.

Newsquest

Adam Smith announces second Pride in the Port in city centre.

“There is a lot of pressure on us, not just for me but the team, local authority, businesses and supporters but let's now make it happen.”

Last year, more than 2,500 people attended the first ever Pride in the Port event at Belle Vue Park, which was branded a huge success.

This year the main event will take place on Saturday, September 2 - with some events to be confirmed taking place the day before - with organisers expected twice as many people to attend.

Mr Smith added: “There are an exciting six months ahead, I am very excited as it’s a dream, a vision it is what I stand for and shows that Newport is getting it as an inclusive city.

“We are expecting more this year, especially with the parade the stages and the location as there are bus links and car parks around so bring on the fun.”

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Adam Smith and Laura Lacey hold pride banner at launch.

The parade will start at Friars Walk and will proceed through Commercial Street, past the Westgate up the High Street, on to Market Street and onto the site at the Riverfront.

The event will boast three stages, a main stage, and a community stage with a third to be announced.

Pride in the Port are working with partners Newport Bus to launch a Pride Bus, a double decker bus with design highlighting the LGBTQI+ community.

Sophie Comelli, marketing manager for Newport Bus added: “Newport Bus are part of the community so our team is inclusive, and we want to promote inclusivity we are delighted to be part of Pride of the Port.

“The pride bus is going to be exciting; it is going to be designed by local schools who will decorate this bus and will go on it for Pride month and the event.”