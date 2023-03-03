Molly Rainford, who narrowly missed out on the Strictly trophy last year, finishing as a runner-up behind Hamza Yassin, will reportedly join the cast of BBC EastEnders this year.

She is expected to play the daughter of a new family moving into the Queen Vic after previous landlord Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) appeared to die in a car crash.

Molly previously played the lead role in CBBC series Nova Jones.

Molly Rainford on Strictly Come Dancing (Image: PA)

A source told The Sun: “Molly joins a long line of former finalists who’ve gone on to bigger things than the competitors who’ve ultimately triumphed.

“But anyone who saw her on Strictly could see the entertainment world was her oyster.”

The TV presenter and singer, 22, battled through four of the dreaded dance-offs while on Strictly to claim a place in the grand finale.

Speaking at the time, she said: “We’ve had a rocky journey on this show and I am so grateful for those ones because it really made me motivated to come back stronger and it also made us stronger as a partnership, I think.”

She said: “Considering the journey that we have had and to get here, we are so grateful for everyone that supported us, but also it would show everyone at home that no matter how we got here, you can really do anything.

“To go through that many dance-offs and win the show would be such a moment. And it just shows that hard work and passion and a good partnership definitely just pays off in the end.”