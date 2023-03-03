The RAC has revealed that diesel drivers are being charged 20p more than drivers of petrol cars, and the gap in price “no way reflects” wholesale prices.

The experts warn that diesel drivers are forking out an average of £11 more when they fill up their tank compared to petrol drivers.

And they told This is Money that diesel drivers are due a “huge price cut” in the next two weeks.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “While our data shows petrol is generally being sold at a fair price at forecourts at the moment, drivers of the country’s 12million diesel cars – as well as almost every white van driver, have every right to feel hard done by as they’re paying a huge premium for the fuel, which in no way reflects its lower wholesale cost.

"For nearly a month, the gap between wholesale petrol and diesel prices has been less than 10p a litre, and in recent days it has reduced to just 3.5p.

"Yet average diesel prices at the pumps remain stubbornly high, having fallen by only 2p since the start of February.”

The RAC found that retailers are subsidising cheaper petrol by increasing the price of diesel.

Mr Williams warned that diesel’s wholesale price was only 6p per litre more than petrol last week, yet prices at the pumps differed by 20p.

He called on retailers to “do the right thing”.

The spokesman added: “Costco cutting the average price of a litre of diesel by 4p last week shows what’s possible, but we badly need other fuel retailers to treat drivers of diesel vehicles fairly.

“If retailers now do the right thing this should reduce significantly, saving drivers who rely on diesel a lot of money every time they fill up.”