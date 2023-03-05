Dafydd Jones, 47, from Newport attacked the woman while he was being supervised after being released from prison.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to common assault on February 24 at the Probation Service's office in the city.

MORE NEWS: Mum who stole £1.5 million from small family business to pay back just £61,000

He also admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from jail.

At Newport Magistrates' Court, Jones was locked up for 14 days and ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation.