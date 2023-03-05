A MAN has been jailed after he assaulted a probation officer.
Dafydd Jones, 47, from Newport attacked the woman while he was being supervised after being released from prison.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to common assault on February 24 at the Probation Service's office in the city.
He also admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from jail.
At Newport Magistrates' Court, Jones was locked up for 14 days and ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation.
