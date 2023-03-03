Officers carried out raids on properties in Blaina last Monday, February 27.

They raided addresses in Attlee Road, Glyn-Milwr and Abertillery Road and arrested four men from the Blaenau Gwent area.

They are aged 21, 35, 36 and 39, and were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply the Class-A drug cocaine.

The men have since been charged with that offence and were remanded into custody.

Following the raids, Gwent Police constable Ryan Hagan said: "The supply of illegal drugs has a detrimental impact on our communities, and we will continue to take enforcement action against those involved in this type of criminality.

"Our team has been working hard to investigate and ensure the arrest and charge of these men.

"I encourage members of our communities to let us know about any suspicious or unusual activity in their area so that we can take action.

“If you have any information about the supply or use of drugs in your community, please call us on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Alternatively, you can send a direct message with information via our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages."