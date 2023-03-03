Officers are continuing to treat the 57-year-old's death as "unexplained".

The man was found at around 8.30am on Wednesday, March 1 in the grounds of St Marys Catholic Church.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area that morning, and officers cordoned off an area of Stow Hill and closed some routes to traffic while they investigated the incident.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time," a Gwent Police spokesperson said on Wednesday. "A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death."

Today, Friday, the police spokesperson confirmed enquiries were "ongoing" as investigators try to piece together what happened.