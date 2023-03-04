Last year, then-business secretary Grant Shapps blocked the sale of microchip firm Newport Wafer Fab to a Chinese-owned company on national security grounds.

The company is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of semiconductors, but there were concerns over its reported £63 million purchase by Nexperia, a company said to be linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

In July 2021, Nexperia bought a further 86 per cent of shares in Newport Wafer Fab, taking its total shareholding to 100 per cent.

There is a similar Nexperia facility near Manchester which has not been subject to such action from the UK Government.

In an exclusive series of interviews, staff at the Newport site have spoken to the Argus about what they see as the "shocking, frustrating, unfathomable and invalid" decision made in Westminster.

On an episode of the BBC show Question Time, which aired on February 23, secretary of state for Wales and Monmouth MP David Davies was asked by a member of staff at Nexperia why the Conservative UK government had "no plan" for the sector.

"At the moment, the Conservative government are potentially going to destroy the semiconductor industry in Wales," the staff member said.

"They’ve unnecessarily put 600 jobs at risk in Newport.

"Microelectronics is what is going to drive economic growth. Other countries are investing tens and hundreds of billions in microelectronics.

"The Conservative party has no plan."

In response, Mr Davies said: "It might hurt you to remember that it was Labour MPs who called for an inquiry into the Chinese ownership of Nexperia”.

He was then asked why no Conservative MP had visited the Newport site during the current battle to save the 600 jobs, when "Labour and Plaid had sent representatives".

Mr Davies claimed he had visited the site on two occasions.

Now, in a letter seen by the Argus, the Nexperia Staff Association have challenged Mr Davies over these claims.

"During your exchange you commented that you previously visited the site twice," the letter reads.

"We are uncertain when those visits were, but we do not recall that these have taken place since the site became Newport Wafer Fab in September 2017 – subsequently Nexperia Newport in 2021.

"Due to the time constraints of filming, we felt you were not given the opportunity to answer the questions fully and we would like to invite you to visit Nexperia Newport to discuss these issues further.

"We would like the opportunity to discuss with you how the UK government plans to safeguard the more than 600 jobs at the site. We also want assurance from you as secretary of state that the UK government will ensure that our remuneration package will be maintained at current levels and not eroded.

"Your response will demonstrate an intent to either support this industry with growth and investment or, ultimately, failure and closure."

David Davies' office were contacted for further comment.

A UK Government spokesman said: “The Welsh secretary this week received correspondence from the Nexperia Newport Staff Association and will respond in full as soon as possible.”