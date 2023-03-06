A WOMAN is set to go on trial later this year after she denied attacking a man.
Karina Brooks, 26, of Evesham Court, Newport, pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and grievous bodily harm in the city on February 2.
The defendant’s trial is due to start on August 9 and expected to last between two and three days.
Brooks was granted conditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court before Judge Niclas Parry.
