Renewable energy developer Pennant Walters has proposed developing up to five wind turbines on three portions of land east of Newbridge and Abercarn, Caerphilly.

The site has been identified within a pre-assessed area for onshore wind by the Welsh Government in hopes for the wind turbines to help Wales meet its aim to achieve 100 per cent of its energy consumption from renewable sources by 2035.

The company is hosting two public exhibitions to receive feedback from residents of Newbridge and Abercarn on the upcoming proposals for Trecelyn Wind Farm.

They will be located at:

Llanfach Community Village Hall, Twyn Road, Abercarn, NP11 5LB: Wednesday, March 15; 2pm-7pm.

Newbridge Memo, High Street, Newbridge, NP11 4FH: Thursday, March 16, 2pm-7pm.

Director of environment and sustainability at Pennant Walters, Meryl Lewis, said: “We are always committed to community involvement from the beginning of our projects … we are hoping to discuss how we bring about local benefits to the area”.

For more information about the project and how to get involved with this consultation stage, visit trecelyn-windfarm.co.uk

The deadline for comments is Friday, March 31.