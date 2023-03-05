Last month, the Argus reported on a new study of crime statistics which compared levels of reported offences in major towns and cities.

Initially, the study concluded Newport was among the safest city centres, ranking in third place for security out of 50 conurbations.

But now the researchers have clarified their findings, announcing an error in the initial study which affected the population data they held for each location.

Sadly, the corrected study means Newport no longer wins a place on the podium for Wales and England's safest city centres, and in fact it has slid down the table do much that it doesn't even make the top 10 "safest" list.

If there is any consolation, Newport managed to avoid being named among the 10 "least safe" city centres by the researchers.

Swansea, previously named by the study has having the second-safest city centre in Wales and England, has now slipped slightly to third place.