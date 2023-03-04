A MAN who made nuisance calls to the emergency services and the police 101 line has been jailed.
Chris Holyfield, 41, from Chepstow was also locked up for failing to provide a specimen when he was suspected of drink-driving in Abergavenny.
The defendant pleaded guilty to persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.
He had repeatedly dialled 999 and 101 on January 14, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Holyfield also admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis in Abergavenny on June 11 last year.
The defendant was in breach of a community order and has previous convictions for drink-driving.
Holyfield, of Moore Street, was sent to prison for 26 weeks and banned from driving for four years and three months.
