Chris Holyfield, 41, from Chepstow was also locked up for failing to provide a specimen when he was suspected of drink-driving in Abergavenny.

The defendant pleaded guilty to persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.

He had repeatedly dialled 999 and 101 on January 14, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Holyfield also admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis in Abergavenny on June 11 last year.

The defendant was in breach of a community order and has previous convictions for drink-driving.

Holyfield, of Moore Street, was sent to prison for 26 weeks and banned from driving for four years and three months.