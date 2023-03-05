Toby Garrett lives in Sedbury, just outside Chepstow.

Back in 2021, he hit Argus headlines for making an unloved underpass beneath the M48 a more colourful welcome to Wales.

Mr Garrett is well known in the area for his colourful creations, but the display in the front garden of his home has drawn the ire of the Forest of Dean Council.

Sculptures in Mr Garrett's front garden include a domed greenhouse as well as sculptures on his fence, which the council has told him to remove due to planning breaches.

"I made a sculpture platform where I display my sculptures," he said.

"They told me I have to remove it.

"The greenhouse is called The Sedbury Gherkin because it's inspired by the Gherkin in London.

"It's made out of fencing cut-offs and roofing battens from the wood skip."

However, in a letter from the council which he has shared with the Argus, Mr Garrett has been told "concerns have been raised".

Trevor Short, planning enforcement officer at Forest of Dean Council, writes: "I have examined all the structures and have come to the conclusion that they all require planning permission.

"They are development and do not benefit from permitted rights or planning permission.

"The height of the fence should not exceed 1m as it adjacent to the highway.

"It is open to you to remove these structures.

"Due to the impact on the visual amenity of the area any application is unlikely to be successful."

Mr Garrett said he was "gutted".

"So are the people on my street, who have sent me messages saying they are gutted because it cheers sedbury up," he said.

"I phoned the council and was told art is not allowed without planning permission and I have to take it down within two weeks.

"I make art to make people happy. I'm sorry it doesn't make everyone smile."

Forest of Dean Council were contacted for further comment.