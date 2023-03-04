Alexandra Carnell, 36, from Cwmbran has admitted four counts of fraud.

Two charges were dismissed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The detail of the offences Carnell has pleaded guilty to were not revealed but prosecutor Peter Donnison said: “This was an abuse of a position of trust.”

Carnell, of Glan Rhyd, Coed Eva, is due to be sentenced on March 31.

The defendant’s barrister Philippa Eastwood said medical evidence would be submitted to the court on behalf of her client.

Judge Shomon Khan told Carnell: “You must understand that these are serious matters.

“You must be prepared for prison.”

She was granted bail.