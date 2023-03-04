Nicola Scarpato and her partner of 23 years, Darren Evans, were excited for the birth of their first child - who they had already named Jorgie May - after Nicola went through rounds of IVF.

In late 2018, Nicola was diagnosed with endometriosis, after having laparoscopic surgery to remove a 10cm blood-filled cyst from her ovary.

After their first attempt of IVF failed in 2020, they continued on their journey to conceive a baby. In January 2021 the couple started a second round of ICSI and had their first positive pregnancy test.

Nicola Scarpato (Image: Nicola Scarpato)

Nicola at 32 and half weeks pregnant with Jorgie-May - ten days before she passed away. Picture: Nicola Scarpato

The couple were over the moon with the result and had a healthy pregnancy up until 34 weeks when Nicola was told that the baby had no heartbeat.

Nicola had attended a routine check the day before hearing the news, and all tests and scans were good, and baby was reported to be healthy.

The heartbroken mother describes the precious moments she spent with their daughter after waking up from her emergency caesarean section, holding her and reading to her in a hospital room.

She said: “It is has been such an emotional traumatic journey, we have been trying for ten years naturally and with the treatment.

“I nearly lost my life due to severe blood loss and I cant believe that we are here today, as it was traumatic and a shock. Every day we imagined what she would look like and what she would be doing.

Nicola Scarpato (Image: Nicola Scarpato)

Baby Jorgie-May holds mums finger in final goodbye. Picture: Nicola Scarpato

“Her pram was delivered two days before she died, and we got most of her things and couldn’t bare to throw them out.

“I wanted to meet my daughter. The midwife Kath was absolutely wonderful and without her we wouldn’t have had the compassionate experience that we did.

“She looked after the baby so well, she talked to her and she was helping us after the section as I had to have a blood transfusion and couldn’t move.

“Without the midwife and the staff, it wouldn’t have been possible to make some memories in the hospital.

Nicola Scarpato (Image: Nicola Scarpato)

All ultrasounds were healthy before baby suddenly passed away. Picture: Nicola Scarpato

“Darren being in his wheelchair, he took her for a little ride in his arms in our little room as he was looking forward to doing that.

“We read her a story which Kath provided and bought for us, we talked to her and it was nice little memories to have.

"Now we have a memory shelf in her room with stuff we were given for her at the hospital to keep her memory alive.”

The couple now want to try for another baby and are aware of the difficulties ahead due to their conditions.

Nicola Scarpato (Image: Nicola Scarpato)

Nicola and partner Darren will still continue with IVF journey. Picture: Nicola Scarpato.

In January this year, Ms Scarpato had a frozen embryo transfer in the hope of getting pregnant, but it resulted in three negative pregnancy tests.

But that hasn’t stopped them carrying on with their IVF journey, with the only way of conceiving is with medical intervention.

The 38-year-old added: “Time is not on my side regarding fertility, and we are not giving up on IVF as our consultants have said we have a high chance of conceiving as it has worked before.

“We need to raise money to be able to continue with that journey of IVF, in order to have our rainbow baby.”

The couple have currently raised £2,585 since setting up their go fund me page and still need £4,915 to reach their £7,500 target.