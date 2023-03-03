Weather warnings are 'likely' in Pembrokeshire next week according to the Met Office with snow and ice precited.
The Met Office said snow, ice and possible weather warnings could hit Pembrokeshire as early as Monday.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Although we’ve moved into meteorological Spring there will be a distinctly wintry feel to our weather next week.
"Very cold air will spread across the UK bringing snow showers even to sea level in the north on Monday and these snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday.
“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice it is likely weather warnings will be issued for Monday and Tuesday once the detail of potential impacts becomes clearer, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”
The UK will get colder over the weekend, with a northerly airmass causing a drop in temperatures and introducing snow to the forecast next week. ❄️— Met Office (@metoffice) March 2, 2023
The BBC has shared its weather forecasts for the coming week and this is when to expect snow:
When will it snow in Pembrokeshire next week?
Haverfordwest
Saturday, March 4
1am - Partly cloudy
7am - Sunny intervals
10am - Sunny intervals
1pm - Light cloud
7pm - Partly cloudy
10pm - Partly cloudy
Sunday, March 5
1am - Partly cloudy
7am - Thick cloud
10am - Thick cloud
1pm - Thick cloud
7pm - Partly cloudy
10pm - Partly cloudy
Monday, March 6
1am - Partly cloudy
7am - Light cloud
10am - Light rain showers
1pm - Light rain showers
7pm - Light rain
10pm - Light rain
Tuesday, March 7
1am - Drizzle
7am - Sleet showers
10am - Light rain showers
1pm - Light rain showers
7pm - Clear sky
10pm - Clear sky
Wednesday, March 8
1am - Clear sky
7am - Light snow
10am - Drizzle
1pm - Drizzle
7pm - Partly cloudy
10pm - Light cloud
Thursday, March 9
1am - Sleet
7am - Sleet showers
10am - Light rain showers
1pm - Thick cloud
7pm - Drizzle
10pm - Drizzle
Friday, March 10
1am - Partly cloudy
7am - Drizzle
10am - Light cloud
1pm - Light rain
7pm - Light rain
10pm - Light rain showers
