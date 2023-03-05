CAN YOU guess the price of this huge house which offers stunning views?

This spacious detached property – which includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms – has recently been put on the market.

The Pontypool property has plenty of space including five reception rooms and a large conservatory. 

The lounge boasts oak flooring which can also be found in the hallway, along with a gas fire and French doors which lead onto the balcony.

French doors to the balcony can also be found in the kitchen which has slate tiled flooring along with base and wall units.

The kitchen has an electric oven and hob with an extractor hood and plumbing for a dishwasher.

This property also has:

  • A cloakroom with ceramic tiled flooring, a toilet, and basin;
  • An office which includes access to the house’s garage;
  • A utility room with plumbing for a washing machine.

There are three bathrooms in the house – with the stunning family bathroom stealing the show with a raised corner spa bath.

The family bathroom also boasts marble tiles to flooring and part of the walls and a ceiling fan light, with a frosted window.

The other bathroom, which is an en-suite for one of the property’s four bedrooms, also has a frosted window along with tiled flooring and walls, a shower cubicle, a toilet, a hand basin, and storage space.

All four bedrooms in this house have wood effect flooring and radiators. Two of these have fitted wardrobes with mirrors and one has fitted wardrobes and doors.

The three additional reception rooms at this property also have wood effect flooring along with a conservatory which has French doors to outside.

The front garden of this property includes a patio, driveway, and a garage. The back garden includes a brick paved patio and a lawn with stunning views of Torfaen.

This property is being marketed by Louvain Properties, Tredegar.

Find out more about the property – including the asking price – and see more photos here: bit.ly/41GhkOB