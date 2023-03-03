Unite and GMB members were due to strike on Monday, March 6, and Friday, March 10 amid pay disputes.

These strikes were set to follow action taken on February 20-22.

However, Unite and GMB released statements this afternoon saying talks with the Welsh Government were progressing and Monday's strikes would be suspended to allow talks to continue.

Monday's strike action by members at @WelshAmbulance & the demonstration at the Senedd have been suspended.



Significant progress has been made & we are pausing our action to allow us to continue discussions.



More updates will follow next week.#WASTStrike pic.twitter.com/EqqtgNjj6s — UniteWales (@UniteWales) March 3, 2023

Unions say 'significant progress' being made

A Unite spokesperson said: "Unite has suspended its strike action in Welsh Ambulance due to take place on Monday 6th March, 2023.

"This follows significant progress in talks with Welsh Government.

"The pause in strike action will facilitate the continuation of these discussions."

The GMB, in a statement, added: "After a positive and intensive set of negotiations, GMB alongside our sister union Unite have agreed to suspend strike action on March 6 so that further talks can take place with Welsh Ambulance and the Welsh Government.

WELSH AMBULANCE UPDATE

“This means that on Monday, members should return to work as normal.

"The talks are a positive step forward, but negotiations will continue Monday.

“We did not take the decision to call off strike action lightly, and no suspension of future action has been agreed by us or Unite at this stage.”

Welsh Government welcomes the decision

The Welsh Government welcomed the pausing of strike action.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the pausing of strike action by Unite and GMB while meaningful conversations with our trade union social partners continue.”

The last offer from the Welsh Government put to Unite members in mid-February was rejected - 92 per cent of its Welsh Ambulance Service members voted to reject the offer from a 70 per cent turnout.