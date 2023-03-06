Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Felix Ben Telfer-Jones was born on January 9, 2023, at home at Llanhennock weighing 8lb 12oz. His parents are Katie Telfer-Jones and Matthew Jones and his siblings are Archie, 16, Tilly, 14, Lottie, 12, and Martha, nine.

Mum Katie said: "Felix was born four days after his due date, at 4.45am after a quick labour. He was born in the living room at home."

Lyrah-Rae Smallman was born on December 13, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 3oz. Her parents are Tarian-Rachel Evans and Liam Smallman, of Cwmbran, and her sibling is Lohan-Jac Evans, three.

Sebastian Baker was born on January 31, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 8oz. He is the first child of Dale and Jonalyn Baker, of Nantyglo.

Theodore Sidney Smith was born on December 1, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 6oz. He is the first child of Jeffrey and Amanda Smith, of Llangynidr.

Ford Louie Jones was born on November 27, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 4oz. His parents are Emma and Nathan Jones, of Caerleon, and his big brother is Finley, three.