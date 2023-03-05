The artist – perhaps best known for his collages – also showcased his work as part of the 2010 Empty Shops Project, in the Upmarket Gallery, with Artospy in Maesglas, and more recently in the Kingsway Centre.

Mr Nawroski died earlier this week, after being made homeless in January.

A friend of Mr Nawroski said his death was “a massive shock to the artist community”.

“He was just lovely,” they said. “He did really struggle. But once he was you friend, he was your friend.

“He helped quite a lot of people, and would take young artists under his wing to help with their work.

“He was really good at drawing, working in pencil. Paintings and sculptures too. He was musical as well – composing his own pieces, and he also wrote poems.

“He would get up in the morning. He would start collaging all day. He would be sat at his desk snipping away all day. He would turn out about ten collages a day. I don’t know how many books he would get through! Then he would get home and scan them onto his computer and photoshop them, and then talk to his friends and share them online.

“One time he told me ‘I’m going to stop collaging for two weeks’. I think he didn’t make it through the second day.

“He spent so much time on his work.

“Some of his work was absolutely stunning.”

Newport artist Andrew Nawroski at the Upmarket Gallery in 2013.

Speaking to the Argus about his work in 2013, Mr Nawroski said: “Art should offer an opportunity to compare what is seen with what is in the mind.

“I hope viewers leave my work enlightened and informed, find recognisable elements bustling next to unexpected and formative moments.

“There is a mystique in art that is fundamental in offering security to the artist’s need to process.

“My work seeks equilibrium and balance, and while I may flirt with chance elements, control is essential.”