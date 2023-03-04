Sophie Sherief, who has successfully run four Hereford Food Festival events, said she was no longer at the helm going into the summer.

But she said the event, at Hereford Racecourse on September 2 and 3, would return "bigger and better than ever" and she would still be involved as marketing manager.

The weekend of food, drink and drink at Hereford Racecourse will have new directors, a pair who have accolades in the food industry and music festival experience.

"I loved my four years running the Hereford Food festival and thank you to everyone who supported the event," Ms Sherief said as she focussed on work.

"It was a true pleasure, and also very hard work, but a huge part of my life and one I'll always cherish."

She added: "I’ll still be sliding into your social feeds on a constant basis as I am staying on as the Hereford Food Festival marketing manager and helping in a very small way behind the scenes to ensure everyone has the festival they know and love."

The event has not taken place since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, with events cancelled over the uncertainty with restrictions.

The festival aims to showcase the finest local and national food with vendors serving everything from Italian pasta to cream teas.

In 2018, rapper Tinchy Stryder was one of the thousands to attend the Hereford Food Festival weekend.

He entertained crowds on the main stage at the racecourse to crown what was a cracking two days of culinary culture underneath clear blue skies.