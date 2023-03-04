A NEWPORT woman was remanded in custody after she pleaded guilty to a GBH attack on a man.

Ellise Robertson, 28, of Jeddo Street, Bassaleg, Newport, admitted causing her victim grievous bodily harm in the city on April 15 last year.

She also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Her case was adjourned for the preparation of a report.

Robertson is due to be sentenced on March 31.