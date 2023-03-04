A NEWPORT woman was remanded in custody after she pleaded guilty to a GBH attack on a man.
Ellise Robertson, 28, of Jeddo Street, Bassaleg, Newport, admitted causing her victim grievous bodily harm in the city on April 15 last year.
She also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Her case was adjourned for the preparation of a report.
Robertson is due to be sentenced on March 31.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article