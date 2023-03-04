Matt Hancock was embroiled in a scandal during the Coronavirus pandemic when CCTV footage showed him kissing Gina Coladangelo in his office.

Recently, messages sent between Mr Hancock and others were leaked to the public by controversial journalist Isabel Oakeshott earlier this week after she wrote his memoir.

The more than 100,000 messages gave insight into the decision-making behind some of his coronavirus policies while generating heated debate.

(PA) Isabell Oakeshott leaked more than 100,000 messages after writing Hancock's Covid memoir (Image: PA)

What did the leaked Matt Hancock WhatsApp messages say?





In WhatsApp messages leaked to the Telegraph, Matt Hancock appears to have ignored Sir Chris Whitty's clinical advice on care home testing at the height of the pandemic.

In one message, he said he would rather "leave out" a commitment to testing all of those entering care homes from the community and wanted to "just commit to test & isolate ALL going into care from hospital".

Hancock strongly denies this, with a spokesperson claiming the messages to be "doctored".

Matt Hanock reacts to CCTV footage of him breaking lockdown rules amid WhatsApp leak

Correspondence between Matt Hancock and advisors appears to show the then-Health Secretary attempting to rescue his career ahead of media questions.

When talking with a special advisor ahead of the publication of the infamous image, he said: "How bad are the pics?"

When told it was the "snog and heavy petting", he said: "How the f*** did anyone photograph that?"

(PA) Hancock was Health Secretary until 2021 when he resigned in disgrace (Image: PA)

The messages also revealed how he and his aide reacted to footage obtained by The Sun.

"OMFG", Ms Coladangelo said, followed by a "Crikey" from Mr Hancock.

He added: "Not sure there's much news value in that and I can't say it's very enjoyable viewing."

Hancock soon resigned as Health Secretary in June 2021 after increasing pressure from the press and public.

Who is journalist Isabel Oakeshott?





Isabel Oakeshott is a controversial journalist who has worked on a number of political biographies including one about David Cameron that claimed he did a lurid act with a pig's head.

Oakeshott, who was brought up near the town of Dunbar, worked for titles like the East Lothian Courier before joining The Sunday Times as a political editor, GB News and TalkTV.

Oakeshott has been criticised for her anti-lockdown beliefs as well as her vehement support for Britain leaving the EU.

The journalist also helped millionaire and Brexit campaigner Arron Banks write his account of the referendum in a book called The Bad Boys of Brexit.

In 2019, she was instrumental in forcing the UK ambassador to the United States to resign when she obtained emails critical of President Trump.