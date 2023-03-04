Dennis Stevens turns 98 today (Saturday, March 4) and was presented with the Dutch Liberation medal this week, for his service in the Netherlands during World War Two.

Mr Stevens, who lives at Trafalgar Park Care Home in Nelson, travelled to Woody’s Lodge, Amelia Trust Farm in Barry to be presented with his medal.

A presentation and speech recounting his time during the war was given by Colonel Richard Piso, Military Attaché.

The Dutch Liberation medal is presented as a token of gratitude from the people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to those men and women who contributed to the liberation of the Netherlands during World War Two.

Mr Stevens served in D Company 1/5th Battalion Welsh Regiment after signing up in 1943. After months of training and exercises, he landed at Gold Beach in Normandy in June of 1944.

As 1/5th Battalion in the 53rd Division, Mr Stevens was part of the battle of Falaise pocket, South of Caen, in August 1944.

From there, he fought his way up in the North West Europe Campaign until reaching the Dutch borders.

Here, he became involved in operation Pheasant, which was designed to clear the Scheldt, part of the Netherlands that allowed the port of Antwerp to be used by allies for supplies.

Mr Stevens’ battalion was then tasked on October 22, 1944 to clear the northern part of the city of Den Bosch and to capture the River Dieze Bridge - the only remaining bridge after the rest were destroyed by German forces.

It was there, that Mr Stevens had to face the 712th Wehrmacht Infantry Division in the morning of October 24. The bridge he helped capture got blown up and he was then forced to surrender to the Germans.

On October 27th, Den Bosch was finally officially liberated.

In his medal citation, Colonel Richard Piso, Military Attaché said: “Although there were English, Scots and Irishmen within the ranks of the 53rd Division, The battle of Den Bosch was largely a Welsh one.

"For us Dutch, it was Operation Alan where the Welsh soldiers distinguished itself, there in the Liberation of ‘Den Bosch’.

“The reason we are here today is because of your contribution, dear Dennis, in the liberation of the Netherlands and for the moments you gave the Dutch hope, hope to be free again one day as happened on May 5, 1945 until this day forward.

“The people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands will forever remain grateful and will never forget the brave men and women who took part in the liberation of the Netherlands.

“I salute you.”

A small gathering was organised on Friday, March 3, at Mr Stevens’ care home, where he was presented with a birthday gift from Caerphilly Council representatives.

Cllr Teresa Heron said: “It was a pleasure to meet Mr Stevens at Trafalgar Park Care Home to celebrate his 98th birthday.

“I’d also like to share how truly humbling it is to hear of Mr Stevens’ bravery during World War Two and how his contribution led to the Liberation of the Netherlands.”