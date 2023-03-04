The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show the only death registered in the region in the week up to Friday, February 3, was in Monmouthshire.

This is how many people in each area of Gwent have died with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic:

Blaenau Gwent: 305;

Caerphilly: 679;

Monmouthshire: 303;

Newport: 540;

Torfaen: 397.

In total 11,422 deaths were recorded across Wales.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Friday, February 17 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.