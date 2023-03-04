THERE was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Gwent.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show the only death registered in the region in the week up to Friday, February 3, was in Monmouthshire.
This is how many people in each area of Gwent have died with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic:
- Blaenau Gwent: 305;
- Caerphilly: 679;
- Monmouthshire: 303;
- Newport: 540;
- Torfaen: 397.
In total 11,422 deaths were recorded across Wales.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Friday, February 17 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here