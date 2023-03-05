The latest census figures show workers and jobseekers in Blaenau Gwent are among the least qualified in England and Wales – while neighbouring Monmouthshire has among the most well-qualified workforces in Wales.

The Resolution Foundation think tank said good qualifications are "an important driver of employability and pay growth" and called on policy makers to boost and broaden people's skill sets.

The latest census figures from the Office for National Statistics show 30,655 people were eligible to work in Blaenau Gwent in 2021.

Of them, 4,395, or 14.3 per cent, had no qualifications whatsoever – among the highest proportions across England and Wales.

Meanwhile, of the 44,560 people in Monmouthshire registered to work, 3,310, or 7.4 per cent, had no qualifications.

In Caerphilly, of the 81,830 people registered to work, 9,235 – 11.3 per cent – had no qualifications, while this figure in Newport was 11.1 per cent, or 8,590 of the workforce, which comprises 77,295 people.

Meanwhile, in Torfaen, 42,940 people were eligible to work, of whom, 4,265 – or 9.9 per cent – had no qualifications.

The figures show regional disparity, with some local areas lagging well behind others.

Boston has the worst qualified workforce in England and Wales, where 19 per cent of workers and jobseekers have no qualifications.

In contrast, just 3.7 per cent of City of London work-eligible people have no qualifications, the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, St Albans and Cambridge are the only places outside of London in the top 10, and the Barking and Dagenham workforce – which is the lowest-ranked in the capital – has higher qualifications than 97 other areas across England and Wales.

Hannah Slaughter, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: "Qualifications and training are an important driver of employability and pay growth. The stark qualifications divide uncovered by the census will have worsened already damaging pay and income gaps between places across Britain.

"Policy makers and firms need to do far more both boost and broaden people’s skills and qualifications. This investment will raise incomes, boost growth and help to 'level up' the country."