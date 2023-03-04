WITH Newport Half Marathon less than 24 hours away, young runners from the city had their chance to show their stuff this afternoon.

A children and family fun run for St David's Hospice Care saw costume-clad families run and walk the riverside path from the University of South Wales campus in the city centre.

Every runner received a medal for their efforts and turnout was good despite the cold.

First across the line was Sonny Collins, and first for the girls was Georgia McCloughlan.

South Wales Argus:

Sonny Collins (left) and Georgia McCloughlan (right)

Also running was Owen Fitzgerald and his family.

Owen was running in aid of Diabetes UK after having received a diagnosis recently.

South Wales Argus:

Mike and Catherine Fitzgerald with their children

His dad, Mike, will be running the main half marathon tomorrow in the city. 

South Wales Argus:

Emma, Simon, Fern and Evan Talbot took part dressed as the bat-family.

South Wales Argus:

And Christopher, Jolene, Lois and Lawson Kerby were The Incredibles.

The Argus will be reporting live from the Newport Half Marathon tomorrow morning - for all the action, pop by the website.