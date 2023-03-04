A children and family fun run for St David's Hospice Care saw costume-clad families run and walk the riverside path from the University of South Wales campus in the city centre.

Every runner received a medal for their efforts and turnout was good despite the cold.

First across the line was Sonny Collins, and first for the girls was Georgia McCloughlan.

Sonny Collins (left) and Georgia McCloughlan (right)

Also running was Owen Fitzgerald and his family.

Owen was running in aid of Diabetes UK after having received a diagnosis recently.

Mike and Catherine Fitzgerald with their children

His dad, Mike, will be running the main half marathon tomorrow in the city.

Emma, Simon, Fern and Evan Talbot took part dressed as the bat-family.

And Christopher, Jolene, Lois and Lawson Kerby were The Incredibles.

